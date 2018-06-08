Common mistakes you could be making with your skin unknowingly

ALSO READ: 5 creative ways to keep track of your lipstick shades

When the cold season kicks in, our skin tends to change and it becomes different to the skin we have during the hot season. That is why we should also change some of our routine while taking care of it, but not all of us know this. Here are some mistakes we make while taking care of our skin during the rainy and cold season:

Not protecting the skin from the sun

That the sun is not as strong as it is during the hot season but it doesn’t mean that is not there. Don’t stop protecting your skin with sun cream from the effects of UVA and UVB rays, which are always there.

Beauty tip: sun cream + foundation + powder + blusher = PERFECT SKIN READY FOR THE DAY!

Using a foundation tone different from our skin tone

We believe cold makes us look paler, thinking the solution is getting a darker or lighter foundation tone for our skin is actually wrong! Keep using the same tone and just apply some bronzers in specific areas of your face, like the cheekbones.

Hydrating the skin the same during cold season as the hot season

During the hot season we tend to sweat more and we can have more pimples, during the cold season our skin becomes dull, so it is obvious it cannot be hydrated the same way! With this cold, extra hydrate your skin, especially at night since this is the time when our skin cells regenerate.

Removing the make up in a wrong way

You reach home feeling cold and lazy, just thinking about going inside the blanket, you either forget to wash your face off the makeup or you use the wet wipes, wrong! You must wash your face properly with water and soap every day before going to bed!

Not taking extra care of your lips

With the cold the lips suffer a lot and some of us forget to take care of this important part of our face. Put lotion specific for lips very often giving a small massage. You can also create your own lips homemade lotion mixing sugar, honey and olive oil!

