ALSO READ: 5 tips to make sure your nails are healthy and ready for gel application

If we are being honest, a good number of us just might be lipstick hoarders myself included.

We have one too many lipsticks and yes, we do need every shade or so we convince ourselves. For some, collecting lipsticks is more of an art. If you are any of these people, then keeping track of your lipstick shades can be quite a task.

Luckily, there are enough hacks on how to properly organize your make up.

Here are five ways you can get creative with your lipstick shades for better organization. ESTHER MUCHENE

Using a sheet of notebook paper

One way to organize your lipstick shades is to take a page on a notebook. Simply swatch each colour on the notebook. To keep the lipstick from transferring to another page, just wait until it dries out. For those more likely to transfer, apply a very light shade or rub it a bit with your thumb. Trust me they will not smudge and to make sure they do not, it is best to leave the previous page blank so they do not transfer.

Taping

This method might be a bit more time consuming and requires more devotion so do it when you’ve got time to kill. Take a watercolour paper, swatch and label your lipsticks on this then tape it on both sides. Once this is done cut them up and tape them onto a notebook using double sided tape. Taping them on both sides makes them removable so you can always take one out and see how it pairs with your outfit. You can also laminate them instead of using tape if you are looking for a more official swatch book.

For every lip colour

Some of us have lipsticks in every colour. For this, it is best to organize and swatch them per every lip colour. Simply label each colour that is, the reds, pinks, oranges and nudes, and then swatch them all grouped together like that.

ALSO READ: Transformative brush tricks that every girl needs

Swatch cards

Another way to organize your lipstick colours is to create swatch cards. For this simply search online for an outline of lips and copy paste what you find onto a word document. Print this out and use your lipsticks to colour inside the lines.

Shades, names and a review

A more comprehensive way to organize your lipstick colors is to note down the shade, the name of each lipstick and organize by brand. Also give comments and your initial thoughts for each shade. With this, you can personalize your lipstick journal in the best way you feel fit.