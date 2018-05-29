ALSO READ: 'My mother bought me pads for years before my periods began'

Most women hardly ask about

What exactly causes menses?

The exact cause of menses is shedding of the uterus lining (endometrium) when the pregnancy fails to occur. The menarche occurs from age 12-15 years. If by age 16 a girl has not received her menses or three years after breast development she has not received her menses, then she should be evaluated by a doctor.

How much blood does a woman lose during menses?

An average woman loses, on approximate, between 10ml and 80ml of blood during menses.

How do I choose the best sanitary towel to use with so many brands in the market?

Before picking a sanitary towel, it is advisable to consider: affordability, personal preference, and their lifestyle. First timers should seek guidance from their guardians.

How can I ease period pains?

Having a balanced diet, aerobic exercises, and painkillers like Brufen, placing a hot water bottle or a warm towel on the abdomen can all help ease the period pain?

What causes period cramps?

The period pains are caused by the cutting off of blood supply to the thickened endometrium (Ischaemia) and the contractions from the uterus (cramps) to expel the blood and its contents.

ALSO READ: Six foods to avoid during your menses

What causes heavy bleeding during menses?

There are a couple of reasons why heavy bleeding occurs ranging from: Polyps, Adenomyosis, Fibroids, bleeding disorders, ovulation disorders, and endometrial causes among others. It is advisable you visit the doctor in case the flow is uncomfortable.

What causes smelly menses?

Should you notice a bad smell prior to your menses and the smell carries on during and even after your menses, then that could mean that you have an active vaginal infection. You should seek medical attention.

Can I swim during menses?

Yes! You can still go for swimming on your menses so long as you are using a tampon or menstrual cup.

How do I differentiate between period cramps and endometriosis?

Of suffering from endometriosis, you are bound to experience cramps before your menses. The pain carries on onto your menses and becomes excruciating with time. So intense is the pain that it could affect your normal functionality.

What causes itching during menses?

Itching in the vaginal area during menses is due to dampness and chaffing of the skin and tends to be worse on those with sensitive skin. It is advisable that you change your towel every 4-6 hours. If this does not help, then you need to change your brand.