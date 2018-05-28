﻿ Photos: Couple warms hearts with engagement shoot in army uniform : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Bridal

Photos: Couple warms hearts with engagement shoot in army uniform

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

28th May 2018

ALSO READ: Never be found near the woman’s house! Rules every woman wants her side guy to know

Many ladies look forward to getting engaged to their boyfriends and have that dream wedding. It is everyone’s dream to eventually walk down the aisle with their best friend and soulmate. A couple shared their joy with the world as photos of their engagement shoot went viral.

Their unique approach of creating their life moment in military uniform left many boiling with envy as they looked so in love.

With not much to ascertain that they are both in the military, the two stole the show with their simple shoot proving that inner happiness is worth much more than the expensive moments most strive to create during engagements.

 

ALSO READ: Ten things that are likely to make you less attractive

 

 

[Photos: Courtesy]

Engagement
wedding bells
relationships

Related Stories

Never be found near the woman’s house! Rules every woman wants her side guy to know

Lady Speak

Never be found near the woman’s house! Rules every woman wants her side guy to know

By Eve writer

Ten things that are likely to make you less attractive

Relationships

Ten things that are likely to make you less attractive

By Esther Muchene

Four things you should not bring up when in a new relationship

Relationships

Four things you should not bring up when in a new relationship

By Shanniq Monicah

When football becomes his religion

My Man

When football becomes his religion

By Tony Mochama

Six signs that show you have found the one

Relationships

Six signs that show you have found the one

By Shanniq Monicah

Six signs that stress is afftecting your relationship

Between The Sheets

Six signs that stress is afftecting your relationship

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman