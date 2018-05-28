Photos: Couple warms hearts with engagement shoot in army uniform

ALSO READ: Never be found near the woman’s house! Rules every woman wants her side guy to know

Many ladies look forward to getting engaged to their boyfriends and have that dream wedding. It is everyone’s dream to eventually walk down the aisle with their best friend and soulmate. A couple shared their joy with the world as photos of their engagement shoot went viral.

Their unique approach of creating their life moment in military uniform left many boiling with envy as they looked so in love.

With not much to ascertain that they are both in the military, the two stole the show with their simple shoot proving that inner happiness is worth much more than the expensive moments most strive to create during engagements.

[Photos: Courtesy]