The Billboard Music Awards is another big music award ceremony that we all look forward to. It took place in Las Vegas and the artists were dressed up for the red carpet.

The celebrities brought their fashion ‘A’ game on and the red carpet was on heat. There was lots of necklines, satin, sheer, fringe and the likes.

Despite the Las Vegas heat, other celebrities opted for black outfits but they were smoking hot!

Here are some of the celebrities that killed it at The Billboard Awards 2018: 1. Justin Skye 2.Ciara 3. Jennifer Lopez 4. Janet Jackson 5. Dua Lipa 6. Camilla Cabelo 7. Taylor Swift 8. Hailey Baldwin 9. Demi Lovato 10. Beba Rexha 11. Chantel Jefferies

