ALSO READ: Top five reasons why you could be having an unpleasant vaginal smell

People tend to shy away from discussing vaginal hygiene despite the fact that it is a crucial topic. Most fear being judged if they raise questions on the same hence they opt to try out things silently on their vaginas and this could harmful on the long run.

Most people do not know how to clean the vagina in preparation for intercourse. This may tend to make them uncomfortable or unsettled during the whole process since they are not sure if they are a clean enough.

Personal Hygiene Guru, Valentine Nyakiere takes us through the dos and don’ts of pre-sexual hygiene: