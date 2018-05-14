﻿ 10 classy shoes you can get from Backyard Shoez with Sh2000 : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion and Beauty

10 classy shoes from Backyard Shoez going for Sh2000

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

14th May 2018

ALSO READ: 5 deodorants for women who sweat a lot

There is a wide variety of shoes at Backyard Shoez to choose from including rubbers and flats. With a budget of Sh2000, you can get yourself:

Renata Black
  1. Renata Black- Sh2000

These shoes boasts a suede upper, round toe and an extra insole padding for comfort.

Nakia Red
  1. Nakia Red- Sh2000

Coming a range of colours, the Nakia shoes have a suede upper, pointy toe and an extra insole.

Side to Side Pink
  1. Side to Side Pink- Sh2000

The side to side pink has a manmade lace up with stud details on the sole.

Present Day Black
  1. Present Day Black- Sh2000

The present day features a laced patched fabric upper, round toe and a flatform rubber sole.

Fernado Pink
  1. Fernado Pink- Sh2000

For only Sh2000 you get the suede upper, round toe, and rubber soled fernado pink with patched details.

Kourtney Wine Red
  1. Kourtney Wine Red- Sh2000

The Kourtney wine red have a manmade upper, pointed toe, padded insole and a non-slip flat rubber sole.

ALSO READ: 12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

Skylar Beige
  1. Skylar Beige- Sh2000

Featuring a manmade leather upper, round toe, embroidery detail and flat form rubber sole, the Skylar beige go for only Sh2000

Hands on Fleck White
  1. Hands on Fleck White- Sh2000

Also featuring a manmade leather upper and round toe, the Hands on Fleck have embellishment details, a flatform rubber sole and a padded insole for comfort.

Most Royal Pink
  1. Most Royal Pink

The most royal pink boasts a velvet upper, pointy toe, ankle strap with adjustable buckle and a non-slip rubber sole.

Jayleen Mustard
  1. Jayleen Mustard

With a manmade upper, round toe, non-slip rubber sole and an extra insole padding, the Jayleeen Mustard go for only Sh2000.

Backyard shoez
shoe game
fashion

Related Stories

5 deodorants for women who sweat a lot

Skin Care

5 deodorants for women who sweat a lot

By Esther Muchene

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

Entertainment

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

By Shanniq Monicah

Trendsetter: 13 photos of Awinja that will make you doubt your fashion sense

Entertainment

Trendsetter: 13 photos of Awinja that will make you doubt your fashion sense

By Wanja Mbuthia

Six reasons you should incorporate coconut oil into your hair regiment

Hair

Six reasons you should incorporate coconut oil into your hair regiment

By Esther Muchene

The Fashion clash: Who between Victoria Kimani and Yemi Alade carries the day?

Trendsetters

The Fashion clash: Who between Victoria Kimani and Yemi Alade carries the day?

By Shanniq Monicah

Ten best beard styles for men in 2018

Trendsetters

Ten best beard styles for men in 2018

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman