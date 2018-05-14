ALSO READ: 5 deodorants for women who sweat a lot

There is a wide variety of shoes at Backyard Shoez to choose from including rubbers and flats. With a budget of Sh2000, you can get yourself: Renata Black

These shoes boasts a suede upper, round toe and an extra insole padding for comfort.

Nakia Red

Coming a range of colours, the Nakia shoes have a suede upper, pointy toe and an extra insole. Side to Side Pink

The side to side pink has a manmade lace up with stud details on the sole. Present Day Black

The present day features a laced patched fabric upper, round toe and a flatform rubber sole. Fernado Pink

For only Sh2000 you get the suede upper, round toe, and rubber soled fernado pink with patched details. Kourtney Wine Red

The Kourtney wine red have a manmade upper, pointed toe, padded insole and a non-slip flat rubber sole.

Skylar Beige

Featuring a manmade leather upper, round toe, embroidery detail and flat form rubber sole, the Skylar beige go for only Sh2000 Hands on Fleck White

Also featuring a manmade leather upper and round toe, the Hands on Fleck have embellishment details, a flatform rubber sole and a padded insole for comfort. Most Royal Pink

The most royal pink boasts a velvet upper, pointy toe, ankle strap with adjustable buckle and a non-slip rubber sole. Jayleen Mustard

With a manmade upper, round toe, non-slip rubber sole and an extra insole padding, the Jayleeen Mustard go for only Sh2000.