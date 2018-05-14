ALSO READ: 5 deodorants for women who sweat a lot
There is a wide variety of shoes at Backyard Shoez to choose from including rubbers and flats. With a budget of Sh2000, you can get yourself:
- Renata Black- Sh2000
These shoes boasts a suede upper, round toe and an extra insole padding for comfort.
- Nakia Red- Sh2000
Coming a range of colours, the Nakia shoes have a suede upper, pointy toe and an extra insole.
- Side to Side Pink- Sh2000
The side to side pink has a manmade lace up with stud details on the sole.
- Present Day Black- Sh2000
The present day features a laced patched fabric upper, round toe and a flatform rubber sole.
- Fernado Pink- Sh2000
For only Sh2000 you get the suede upper, round toe, and rubber soled fernado pink with patched details.
- Kourtney Wine Red- Sh2000
The Kourtney wine red have a manmade upper, pointed toe, padded insole and a non-slip flat rubber sole.
- Skylar Beige- Sh2000
Featuring a manmade leather upper, round toe, embroidery detail and flat form rubber sole, the Skylar beige go for only Sh2000
- Hands on Fleck White- Sh2000
Also featuring a manmade leather upper and round toe, the Hands on Fleck have embellishment details, a flatform rubber sole and a padded insole for comfort.
- Most Royal Pink
The most royal pink boasts a velvet upper, pointy toe, ankle strap with adjustable buckle and a non-slip rubber sole.
- Jayleen Mustard
With a manmade upper, round toe, non-slip rubber sole and an extra insole padding, the Jayleeen Mustard go for only Sh2000.