Jubilation as former KTN’s new anchor, Joy Doreen welcomes baby number two

Joy Doreen Biira

Joy Doreen has finally welcomed her second baby weeks after flaunting a cute baby bump. The former TV beauty is now a happy mother of two boys.

ALSO READ: Congratulations!!! Janet Mbugua is pregnant with baby number two

Her former colleagues at the Standard Group went to visit her at the hospital and leaked the huge news.

“Behold! Kisses for the boy! @joydoreenbiira congratulations! Am one happy person! I was here, I took the photo!” Wrote Dennis Onsarigo.

Joy Doreen is married to one Newton Kungu.

Here are photos of her new baby.