The bubbly Rastafarian is one strong woman and we are proud of how far she has come. Njambi was diagnosed with Endometriosis which is a female reproductive system condition. For those that have no idea what it is, this is when the tissue that makes up the uterine lining is present on other organs inside your body and it’s usually found in the lower abdomen or pelvis but can appear anywhere in the body. This caused her a lot that she became weak and had to undergo various treatments.

Ms.Koikai had done 12 surgeries and she did 10 of them in Kenya and continued with the surgery abroad. Before she went for the surgeries, there were various concerts that were organized for her which was very supportive of the local musicians and media personalities

As she was abroad, it was identified that her diaphragm and lungs were weakened and her right lung was damaged by the surgeries she did before. The doctors told her she was not meant to do two more surgeries because her lung had already collapsed.

She added that she wishes the country can have an efficient health care system.

We wish her quick recovery and May God keep giving her strength.

