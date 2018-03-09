ALSO READ: 6 things that are making your sperms weak

Unfortunately, in the modern world, everything is a click away, we spend a considerable chunk of our time sitting down posing health risks that can shorten our lives. Your body is designed to stand upright and for regular movement. When this does not happen for a prolonged time, it’s like telling your body to shut down. Living a sedentary lifestyle does a lot of harm than anyone could think of and the less sitting and lying down you do the better for you.

Poor digestion

Nothing beats a hearty meal as you put your feet up and watch your favorite show right? Sitting down after eating causes the contents of your abdomen to compress slowing down digestion. This can lead to bloating, cramping, heartburn, constipation and there is dysbiosis which is a condition caused by microbial imbalances in your body and according to Microbial Ecology in Health and Disease, it leads to intestinal disorders including inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease, while extra-intestinal disorders include allergy, asthma, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease.

Brain damage

When you sit down for long your brain tends to lag and function slowly. This is because it gets less fresh blood and oxygen due to being in one area for too long. This, in turn, affects mood-enhancing chemicals and how well your body functions.

Obesity

When your body burns few calories especially after eating with little physical activity, digestion is not efficient. You retain the fats and sugars as fat in your body. Despite working out and you spend more time sitting, there is a high risk of metabolic syndrome. This is a cluster of conditions that include insulin resistance, hypertension, cholesterol abnormalities and risk of blood clotting. This puts one at the risk of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Affected individuals are mostly overweight or obese.

Organ damage

Due to slow blood flow when one is sedentary your muscles burn less fat making it easier for fatty acids to clog your heart. Your pancreas may increase the amount of insulin produced due to your body’s lack of response leading to the risk of diabetes.

Cancer risk

Findings presented at the 2015 Inaugural Active Working Summit found that excessive sitting may increase the risk of certain cancers such as lung, colon and uterine cancer. The reasons remain unknown but it could be due to excess insulin production which encourages cell growth or the fact that regular movement boosts antioxidants in your body that may eliminate potentially cancer-causing free radicals.