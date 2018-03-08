﻿ Tedd Josiah leaves netizens emotional with a special message dedicated to his late wife : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

My Man

Tedd Josaih pens an emotional message to his late wife in celebration of Women’s Day

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

08th Mar 2018

ALSO READ: Janet Ikua would be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary today and here is the touching message her husband is sending to the world

Celebrity dad Tedd Josiah is good at what he does especially single parenting. The local music producer who lost his wife in September last year is among celebrities celebrating Women’s Day.

Tedd's late wife Regina

Tedd Josiah’s wife Regina Katar passed away days after delivering their adorable daughter due internal bleeding which was caused by a blood disorder in which there were few platelets in her blood.

Tedd and their daughter
Tedd and Regina
Regina and their young daughter

Tedd immediately and bravely took up the role of playing both mum and dad to their young daughter. Today, in celebration of the International Women Day, Tedd took to his Instagram to write the sweetest message to his late wife.

Here is his post:

Tedd Josiah
international Womens Day
Message
Emotional

Related Stories

Janet Ikua would be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary today and here is the touching message her husband is sending to the world

Readers Lounge

Janet Ikua would be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary today and here is the touching message her husband is sending to the world

By Wanja Mbuthia

Ababu Namwamba’s wife pens a romantic message to him amid separation rumours

Relationships

Ababu Namwamba’s wife pens a romantic message to him amid separation rumours

By Wanja Mbuthia

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Readers Lounge

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

By Derrick Oluoch

Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

Entertainment

Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

By Shanniq Monicah

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

By Wanja Mbuthia

Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery

Health

Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman