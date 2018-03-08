ALSO READ: Janet Ikua would be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary today and here is the touching message her husband is sending to the world

Celebrity dad Tedd Josiah is good at what he does especially single parenting. The local music producer who lost his wife in September last year is among celebrities celebrating Women’s Day. Tedd's late wife Regina

Tedd Josiah’s wife Regina Katar passed away days after delivering their adorable daughter due internal bleeding which was caused by a blood disorder in which there were few platelets in her blood.

Tedd and their daughter

Tedd and Regina

Regina and their young daughter

Tedd immediately and bravely took up the role of playing both mum and dad to their young daughter. Today, in celebration of the International Women Day, Tedd took to his Instagram to write the sweetest message to his late wife.

Here is his post: