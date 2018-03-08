KTN's Michelle Ngele

It is undeniably a baby season. Just when we thought we are done with celebrity baby bumbs which have been coming fast recently, another female anchor flaunts a growing bump. It is Michelle Ngele this time round.

The KTN’s ‘The presenter show’ winner, now morning show host has flaunted her baby bump. She is married to TV producer Owen and she is going to be first time mother. Michelle Ngele and hubby

Here are pics of her grown baby bump: