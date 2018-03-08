﻿ Another celebrity baby loading: KTN’s Michelle Ngele flaunts baby-bump : Evewoman - The Standard
Yet another TV anchor flaunts baby bump

Wanja Mbuthia

08th Mar 2018
KTN's Michelle Ngele

It is undeniably a baby season. Just when we thought we are done with celebrity baby bumbs which have been coming fast recently, another female anchor flaunts a growing bump. It is Michelle Ngele this time round.

The KTN’s ‘The presenter show’ winner, now morning show host has flaunted her baby bump. She is married to TV producer Owen and she is going to be first time mother.

Michelle Ngele and hubby

Here are pics of her grown baby bump:

