﻿ Wyre thee lovechild wishes his son Happy Birthday in this adorable photo : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

The Reggae singer shares a photo of with his son for the first time on social media

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

06th Mar 2018

ALSO READ: Actor Nick Mutuma shares a photo of his baby girl for the first time

Wyre is one of the successful musicians in the Kenyan Music Industry and has produced hit after hit and later on collaborated with Nazizi, formed a group called Necessary Noize. He has worked with popular dancehall artistes that exposed him more and maintained his relevancy in the music industry. We are happy that he is representing our country. Other than that Wyre has managed to keep his family in the limelight ever since he got married in 2008.

He grabbed our attention when he posted his son on Instagram for the first time and wished him a Happy Birthday. How cute is this?

 

Happy Birthday (YOUNG LION). Daddy loves you.

A post shared by Wyre (@wyredalovechild) on

kenyanentertainment
kenyanmusician

Related Stories

Actor Nick Mutuma shares a photo of his baby girl for the first time

Entertainment

Actor Nick Mutuma shares a photo of his baby girl for the first time

By Shanniq Monicah

Finally! Grace Msalame’s baby daddy and wife welcome their new born

Entertainment

Finally! Grace Msalame’s baby daddy and wife welcome their new born

By Shanniq Monicah

Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

Entertainment

Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

By Shanniq Monicah

Steve Mbogo flaunts his new 'bae' that is on another level

Entertainment

Steve Mbogo flaunts his new 'bae' that is on another level

By Shanniq Monicah

Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

Entertainment

Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

By Shanniq Monicah

5 married celebrities who don’t have children

Entertainment

5 married celebrities who don’t have children

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman