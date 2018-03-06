ALSO READ: Actor Nick Mutuma shares a photo of his baby girl for the first time

Wyre is one of the successful musicians in the Kenyan Music Industry and has produced hit after hit and later on collaborated with Nazizi, formed a group called Necessary Noize. He has worked with popular dancehall artistes that exposed him more and maintained his relevancy in the music industry. We are happy that he is representing our country. Other than that Wyre has managed to keep his family in the limelight ever since he got married in 2008.

He grabbed our attention when he posted his son on Instagram for the first time and wished him a Happy Birthday. How cute is this?