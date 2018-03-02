Our country Kenya should be one of the bucket list places that you need to explore before you go Maldives, Dubai, Croatia and the likes. Did you know our country is rated as one of the best destinations worldwide? And y’all are here going to other places. We are not saying you should not travel abroad but make an effort starting with our beautiful Kenya and you will be proud how rich we are the tourism industry. Below are places that you need to visit in Kenya for jaw-dropping experiences:

Sagana- what is special about this place is that they offer adventures of a lifetime. Life is fun when you get to do adventurous activities. Sagana offers a lot of the adrenaline activities which include bungee jumping and water rafting.

Diani- talk about turquoise crystal clear beaches, diani has beautiful beaches in the country and rated as one of the world’s best beaches. Despite the beaches there is an interesting activity they offer; skydiving whereby it’s all about jumping from an aircraft in the air. How cool is that? If you thought you can’t fly, you can!

Limuru- the green town next which is a call away from Nairobi. Limuru has been blessed with a location that one can do zip-lining which is Dam Redhill. It’s 15km from the city center and that is a place you can drive or use public means. All the adventurous humans drive your way and make memories zip lining.