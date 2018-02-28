﻿ The magical effect of lemon and honey on your body : Evewoman - The Standard
This is how lemon and honey can work miracles in your body systems

Judith Muthoni

28th Feb 2018

We are in summer the sun outside is really hot. When it’s hot outside you know there’s too much dust and when the dust is too much you are already sold out to cold and flu. I was busy running my errands the other day and I tell you for sure I must have inhaled a bucket of dust. At night I noticed I had difficulties swallowing my saliva my neck was in pain my body was shivering like Shiva in a snow. In the morning, my condition was worse my sore throat worsened the pain was too much and I couldn’t wait longer it was time to try my natural magic products:

  • Honey; In my previous article I mentioned that honey acts as anti-bacterial and beats any infections that might be present in your body. Honey soothes a sore throat and keeps it calm and cool and in a minute the pain is reduced significantly.
  • Ginger; It contains antibacterial and antiviral properties which deal with the flu virus.

             Its expectorant properties loosen the mucus from lungs and sinus. It soothes the lungs tissue

             It produces sweat in the body which helps to flush out all the unwanted toxins and prevents infections.

I noticed my appetite was low and digestion was getting weaker ginger helped to stimulate my appetite and digestion.

  • Lemon-It’s rich in vitamin C.

         Lemon is a natural antiseptic and a body cleanser as well. It acts as a body purifier

         Use fresh lemon it helps to restore and balance your body’s PH cleanses your liver and provides nutrients such as vitamin C &B.

With it’s antibacterial, expectorant and antiseptic properties lemongrass are ideal for treatment of cold and flu.

Helps to reduce joint pains, body aches it’s used as aromatherapy to relieve muscle pain.

DIRECTIONS ON HOW TO USE THE PRODUCTS!

When a sore throat is intense-boil water let it cool add one teaspoonful of honey and drink the mixture. It helps to soothe the throat. Drink this first before the ginger mixture.

  1. Ginger, Lemon, and honey-
  2. Lemongrass essential oils-
  3. Boil water, add 2drops of Essential oil in a basin. Grab a face towel deep and squeeze the water then place the hot towel around your neck and chest as well. This will help to reduce the pains relieving all the tension. Inhaling this hot water will help clear the nasal congestion.
  4. Repeat the procedure and in two days you will be totally healed with this sweat-free remedy. Am off to finish my second cup. #Stayhealth
