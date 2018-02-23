﻿ Amazing ideas for your bridesmaid’s dresses that will leave the men lusting : Evewoman - The Standard
Bridal

Brides-maids dresses should always be a great fashion statement at your wedding

Shanniq Monicah

23rd Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

 

Every lady dreams of their fairy-tale wedding and it cannot be complete till we see the maid’s dresses. When it comes to the maids’ dresses, it’s up to the bride to decide what they want the girls to wear and it becomes challenging at times because some may not like the design chosen. Other brides give their maids the freedom to choose what they would love to wear to their wedding.

Are you a bride to be soon? And you are getting worked up because you have no clue what the girls will wear. Below are ideas of what they can wear for your wedding. Remember it’s your wedding and they have to look flamboyant, decent, trendy, sexy and beautiful that people will live to remember.

 

For a sexy feel, short and fitting is perfect

 

Maxi dress and the embroidery perfect combo. The slits are quite trendy and sexy

 

Be daring and go shimmery shiny...very unique

 

ALSO READ: Looking for a partner?Here are 8 places you can find your love

Mermaid and a cold shoulder to offer is the way to go

 

Make your girl feel like a baby doll in a tutu

 

Blend different colors for your girls and you can give it an oldskool feel

 

Maxi flowing dresses are a plus basically focus on what design you want

 

The cut-outs on the dress are unique

 

You can simply keep it off-shoulder and trendy

 

On the go with the tutu

 

ALSO READ: Best international celebrity wedding dresses of 2017

