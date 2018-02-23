﻿ From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Grace Ekirapa opens up on days she was flat broke

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

23rd Feb 2018
Grace Ekirapa

The sassy Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekipara is not one to shy away from sharing her past experiences with her fans on social media. A while back she opened up about a phase of her life when she fell in love with a man who never loved her any bit.

Now, Grace has reminisced on her broke days through social media. The beauty posted about days she would just sit and wonder where her next meal would come from or where her house rent was going to come from. Part of her post read:

‘I get on my knees every time I remember what my story was a few years ago . The days i survived by having a packet of milk and mandazi for supper and then sleept waiting for the next day. The days I went through my phone book a hundred times looking for whom to call just to ask for bus fare to school. The times when the month would come to an end and I would sit wondering where rent was going to come from. The years I survived on the same clothes and shoes because I could not afford to buy even a new pair of sandals. Now I break at His goodness. I celebrate when I head to the shop to buy more than one packet of milk. Now I rejoice when I can get into a matatu and pay fare then receive change eeiii!!’

It indeed can be hard to survive when broke but glad she held on and now lives to give a testimony.

telegram-follow
Grace Ekipara
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

Readers Lounge

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

By Wanja Mbuthia

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

Entertainment

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

By Wanja Mbuthia

Men go slow: Here are five questions you should never ask a woman

Marriage Advice

Men go slow: Here are five questions you should never ask a woman

By Mum-in-chief

Photos: Is Lupita Nyong’o dating her co-star Michael B Jordan or is it just flirting?

Entertainment

Photos: Is Lupita Nyong’o dating her co-star Michael B Jordan or is it just flirting?

By Wanja Mbuthia

His phone has a password, hope his pants get one too

Marriage Advice

His phone has a password, hope his pants get one too

By Taurus

Revealed!!! Here is why cheating married men never leave their wives

Marriage Advice

Revealed!!! Here is why cheating married men never leave their wives

By Esther Muchene

Here is why The Wendy Williams Show will not air in the next few weeks

Readers Lounge

Here is why The Wendy Williams Show will not air in the next few weeks

By Wanja Mbuthia

Need a man? Here's how to get one in 2018

Marriage Advice

Need a man? Here's how to get one in 2018

By Jennifer Karina

Evewoman