From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

Grace Ekirapa

The sassy Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekipara is not one to shy away from sharing her past experiences with her fans on social media. A while back she opened up about a phase of her life when she fell in love with a man who never loved her any bit.

Now, Grace has reminisced on her broke days through social media. The beauty posted about days she would just sit and wonder where her next meal would come from or where her house rent was going to come from. Part of her post read:

‘I get on my knees every time I remember what my story was a few years ago . The days i survived by having a packet of milk and mandazi for supper and then sleept waiting for the next day. The days I went through my phone book a hundred times looking for whom to call just to ask for bus fare to school. The times when the month would come to an end and I would sit wondering where rent was going to come from. The years I survived on the same clothes and shoes because I could not afford to buy even a new pair of sandals. Now I break at His goodness. I celebrate when I head to the shop to buy more than one packet of milk. Now I rejoice when I can get into a matatu and pay fare then receive change eeiii!!’

It indeed can be hard to survive when broke but glad she held on and now lives to give a testimony.