﻿ Here is why The Wendy Williams Show will not air in the next few weeks : Evewoman - The Standard
Woe unto the fans: The Wendy William’s show to take a break

Wanja Mbuthia

22nd Feb 2018

The Wendy Williams show host, Wendy William on Wednesday announced that the show would be taking a break. This, she said is because she is battling the Grave’s disease and her doctor had recommended a three week break. She announced this during her syndicated show.

"My doctor has prescribed ... are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," she told the audience. "What? Who are you? I was pissed," she said.

According to endocrineweb.com., Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid, which can lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure.

Williams canceled several shows last week after announcing on social media that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Grave's Disease
Wendy Williams
The Wendy Williams Show
Hiatus
