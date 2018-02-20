Remember the man who gifted his wife a brand new Ranger Rover on her birthday? This is what he did for her on Valentines

Sarah Kabui and Simon Kabui

Sarah Kabui and Simon Kabui, the owners of Bonfire Adventures hit the headlines last year in July after Simon gifted Sarah a brand new Range Rover worth 30 million for her birthday. Something that literally brought Nairobi City to a standstill.

During an exclusive interview with Eve, Simon said his wife deserved a range rover and more since she had stood by him. He admitted that they started off humbly, from when he, Simon was a Matatu tout on route 44.

So, what did the two love birds do to celebrate love on Valentines?

Simon, not one to disappoint, went all out to treat Sarah on Valentine’s day and didn’t shy from letting the world know through social media.

Here, have a look at their Facebook status and find out what they were up to.

