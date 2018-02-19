It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

ALSO READ: Do the knife work yourself: Cut your own boneless chicken breast

You will need some boneless chicken. I prefer the breast because you get some super fine chunks out of it. I used five cloves (spice) also known as ‘karafu’ in Swahili, in this recipe. Enjoy it and on behalf of my Disiac column and Eve Magazine team.

What you’ll need:

1/2 kg boneless chicken, cubed

1 tspn cinnamon

1 tspn cayenne pepper

1 tspn garam masala

ALSO READ: How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

1 medium size onion

1 green chili

2 tspn of garlic ginger paste

2 tbspn butter

3 tbspn all purpose flour

3 lemons

Handful coriander

ALSO READ: How to make delicious cumin potatoes

5 cloves (whole cloves)

500ml plain yogurt

100g tomato paste

Curry leaves

Salt to taste

What to do:

In a bowl pour half of the yogurt, add the flour, garam masala, cayenne pepper, garlic ginger paste, cinnamon and squeezed lemon. Mix well and put in the chicken; add salt and let it marinate for 30 minutes. Pan fry the chicken until golden brown. Keep aside the excess marinade.

In a deep pan put in the butter curry leaves cloves and green chili divided into two. Put in the onions and fry until golden brown, add in the garlic and tomato paste stir until combined.

In the excess marinade bowl, add the rest of the yogurt, mix well and pour in the pan. Cook for about 8-10 minutes until sauce becomes thick. Adjust seasoning with some salt then add the pan-fried chicken. Stir well to coat with the sauce, finish off with lemon juice, sprinkle some coriander leaves and serve with your favourite plain rice.

To make your rice you will need:

2 cups of basmati rice

4 cups of water

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

What to do:

Rinse the rice with room temperature water and put in a pan. Add salt and four cups of water and one tablespoon vegetable oil. Bring to a boil and simmer then cover so that the rice can steam. Fluff and serve.