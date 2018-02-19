How to tell your new man is only after sleeping with you

ALSO READ: How to burglarproof your relationship against cheating

It is really difficult to know where you stand with a guy as some men are in ‘relationships’ purely for sex, especially in the first few months of dating. No-strings-attached relationships and one-night stands are the order of the day!

You could be sleeping with a guy for months without ever knowing whether you are official or whether he sees a future with you. The men of this generation are heartless and shameless.

They will pursue you relentlessly and romance you knowing very well that they only want to hit it and quit it. Or hit it and keep hitting it until something better comes along.

So, given this set of conditions, is it possible for a woman to distinguish between the scumbags who are only interested in getting some booty and the genuine gentlemen looking for serious relationships? The answer is yes!

Some people would advise you to just come out and ask him about the status of the relationship. Unfortunately, this is not effective in finding out a man’s true objectives. The ‘where is this going” talk will just get you fed a pack of lies.

We all know that a thirsty man will say damn near anything to get laid. He will lie through his teeth and tell you that he sees you as the mother of his kids if it’ll guarantee him a roll in the sack.

The only way to know if a man is in it for the long haul or is just looking for an easy lay is to determine if he would still want to hang out with you if sex was off the table. Would that new guy you are smitten with still want you to come over if sex was not an option? There is an easy way to find out!

Millennial women have figured out the ultimate way to determine if a man is interested in more than just your lady parts; period-trapping! Period trapping is the tried and tested method that helps in weeding out 'Team Mafisi' members who are only after sex. It works like a charm.

You may already have an idea of what ‘period trapping’ is and how it works from the name but let me explain. Period trapping is when you plan a date with a guy but you tell him you are on your period to see if he will still want to hang out.

Make sure that he has already committed to the date before throwing the information about your period. If he still wants you to come over or he still wants to take you out, you will know you have a genuine guy who cares for you and wants to spend quality time with you.

A man who genuinely cares for you won’t care that you are on your period. He will still be excited to spend time with you.

If he is suddenly sleepy or declares he has an early morning or can’t hang out with you for whatever reason after you tell him that it is that time of the month, you will know for sure that you are dealing with a man only interested in sex and could care less about getting to know you as a person.

I know it sounds shady and deceitful but to be honest, the way I see it, the men of this generation has left us no choice. So there you have it ladies. If you are having doubts about the intentions of the new guy you are seeing, you know what to do.

