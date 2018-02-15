﻿ Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

This is why Zari Hassan broke up with baby daddy Diamond

By
Shanniq Monicah

15th Feb 2018

Zari Hassan also known as The Boss-lady called it quits with Diamond Platinumz yesterday on an Instagram post. The couple has been experiencing tough times despite the flashy life they have been blessed with. There were all sorts of speculations that the Tanzanian musician is cheating on her.

She quoted this on her post: Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised…………….

 

Below is the Instagram post that shows why she dumped Diamond:

 

 

Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters. HAPPY VALENTINE'S

A post shared by Zari (@zarithebosslady) on

Evewoman