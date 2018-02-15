Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day

Zari Hassan also known as The Boss-lady called it quits with Diamond Platinumz yesterday on an Instagram post. The couple has been experiencing tough times despite the flashy life they have been blessed with. There were all sorts of speculations that the Tanzanian musician is cheating on her.

She quoted this on her post: Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised…………….

Below is the Instagram post that shows why she dumped Diamond: