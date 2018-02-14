﻿ Types of shoes that every lady needs in her wardrobe : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion Tips

A woman should never miss these types of shoes in her closet

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

14th Feb 2018

Shoes are an accessory for your feet and it is very important for a lady to always watch the type of shoes she normally wears. There are different functions and places for different shoes. Ladies need to have specific different types of shoes that will make their feet comfortable.

These are the types of shoes that every lady needs:

  • Boots- this should be a must have because they come to a rescue during the wet seasons. You do not have to get all maddy.

  • Black heels- these are also key for they go with any outfit from an official look to a casual one.

  • Wedges- these are another option if you do not want to wear heels, wedges are the most comfotable shoes to wear. They are mostly causal and work perfect for the hot weather.

  • Strappy sandals- these shoes have some romantic vibe that suits more of a red carpet event or a night out event that needs your feet showstopping.

  • Fancy heels- these type of shoes need to be fun, fancy and funky. Type of shoes that are best for going to the club.

  • Open sandals- you cannot afford to miss open sandals in your closet because there are times that your feet needs to breathe and show off the perfect pedicure.

  • Doll shoes- they are flat shoes that are very comfortable and go with any outfit.

telegram-follow
typesofshoes
fashiontips
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Here is how to know if you are dating a gold digger

Relationships

Here is how to know if you are dating a gold digger

By Esther Muchene

Simple mistakes men make with their boxers

My Man

Simple mistakes men make with their boxers

By Shanniq Monicah

10 times Neomi Ng'ang'a proved that curvy women can be stylish

Entertainment

10 times Neomi Ng'ang'a proved that curvy women can be stylish

By Esther Muchene

The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

Healthy Eating

The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

By Shanniq Monicah

Mean culture? Meet Megha Mohan, a woman who was not allowed to mourn her grandmother since she was on her menses

Readers Lounge

Mean culture? Meet Megha Mohan, a woman who was not allowed to mourn her grandmother since she was on her menses

By Wanja Mbuthia

These are the natural ways to stop hair loss

Hair

These are the natural ways to stop hair loss

By Shanniq Monicah

Women habits that Kenyan men consider 'unlady-like'

My Man

Women habits that Kenyan men consider 'unlady-like'

By Silas Nyanchwani

Hot Journalist John Allan Namu gifted a car worth millions

Entertainment

Hot Journalist John Allan Namu gifted a car worth millions

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman