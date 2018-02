Dj Sadic is one of the best gospel in town, he calls himself the Mix Genius and we think he needs to also get another name regarding his style. Maybe something like fashion mix genius? and how do we forget he has been blessed with height! His style is every girl’s goals in her a man should dress.

These are top looks that have shown us Dj Sadic is our classic man:

You can never go wrong when matching bright colors! The shoes are a win!win!

Some Afro vibe that is quite simple, lean and stylish

The cap gives it a full Nigerian feel

Every man should own a suit. Sadic looks very decent and dashy..