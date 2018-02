The celebrated Bongo start, AY (Ambwene Yessiah) finally tied the knot to his beautiful Rwandese, Remy in Rwanda, Kigali at the Golden Tulip Hotel which was attended by close family and friends from the entertainment industry who are Radio master Shaffie Weru and among others.

The couple have been together from 2008 and we cannot admire them more because that is a long time which makes them couple goals.