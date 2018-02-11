﻿ Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi : Evewoman - The Standard
Why Tyga wants a DNA test done on Kylie’s first born baby

Shanniq Monicah

11th Feb 2018

 

It’s just the other day that Kylie Jenner shared her birth and the name of the baby. The baby daddy Travis Scott is the current boyfriend to Ms. Jenner after breaking up with Tyga.

She went ahead on Instagram and shared a picture of baby Stormi grasping her thumb but it seems her exie, Tyga is on the look -out.

 

 

stormi webster ????????

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Tyga is going for a paternity test to determine if baby Stormi Webster is his beautiful baby girl. A source revealed that Tyga told his friends that they were still sexually active with Ms. Jenner nine months ago when his baby was conceived.

 

 

Evewoman