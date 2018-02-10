I tend to imagine that life is like a yoga mat with people as yogis. We have so many areas in our lives that demand attention from us like school, internships, work, family, friends, church and personal relationships. Each of these necessitate a fraction of our attention. The question lies in what fraction we give each aspect without deserting the others.

Balancing is very important and will come in handy even in life after campus. When I speak of study-life balance, it is in preparation for work-life balance after campus. Balance, being the feeling of being in control of multiple responsibilities ties with the sense that several important areas of one’s life aren’t neglected in favor of a few. You’ll be breaking in to a world of hustle, possibility, setbacks and the occasional pressure from relatives while in family gatherings as to when you are putting a ring on it and the clock will be ticking as to when you want to have babies. All these aspects will demand a fraction of your time and attention.

Here are a few tips on how to improve balance in your life in campus:

Set Priorities

One fails to filter out that which is necessary from the unnecessary if they do not know what they want to achieve. Keep a to-do list and handle a project or an assignment at a time to avoid frustrations or slacking in other areas.

Have a Good Circle of Friends

There are two types of friends: exhausters and fillers. Fillers will fill your gas tank with oils of positivity and exhausters will squander your savings leaving your pockets choking in fumes of brokenness. Investing in the right friendships that build you will ensure stability in how you balance your finances.

Study a lot but invest in unwinding activities

Reading all through a semester becomes demanding and one is likely to “burn-out”. The temptation of succumbing to pressure is a constantly-deceiving trap. Finding a hobby, watching series, catching a movie with friends, a walk with your boyfriend/girlfriend or even gaming can help you deal with a “burn-out” and you will be rejuvenated to carry on tasks.

Find balance between having fun and having funds

It’s good to go for parties, brunch, movies or swimming with friends. However, you need to learn to balance fun and controlling finances. Sometimes, miss out and stack up money in your savings account to invest it in ways which will bring financial freedom in the long haul.