Relationship talk is here to stay and of course there are these moments that you start suspecting your man if he is cheating on you. Some ladies go to the extent of tracking him, buying different sim cards to do the testing and the list is endless.

There are different occasions that can make you feel he is cheating on you and you need to be keen anytime your gut talks to you:

Picking calls outside the house all the time - we understand that it could be work related but at times it becomes too much.

He snakes your meet-ups that last minute- you are all dolled up to meet him and you can’t wait to see his dimply face and he goes ‘mteja’ or calls you up to say he is held up.

