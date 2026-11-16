A shallow lagoon now separates villages from a vast papyrus swamp in Siaya County. [AFP]

From 2019, Lake Victoria — Africa's largest fresh water lake — rose by more than 1.3 metres to levels not seen in 60 years, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department and NASA satellite data.

Too full to contain itself, the shallow lake — just 40 metres deep on average — pushed water back onto its shores. Across East Africa, farms, homes and beaches were destroyed. In Usigu, on the eastern shore in Siaya County, a new landscape emerged.