Ministry to release Sh19b to schools before opening date

Akaash Sisodia assists parents to select books at his Akaash Bookshop in Kakamega town yesterday. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The Ministry of Education will disburse Sh19 billion to both primary and secondary schools ahead of reopening next Monday.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned headteachers and principals found mismanaging the funds of dire consequences.

The ministry, the CS said, will channel Sh14 billion to secondary schools while about Sh4 billion will go to primary institutions.

Magoha was speaking in Kisumu yesterday while assessing the level of preparedness by schools ahead of reopening.

Read More

“Use the money for the purpose it is meant for. Spend the funds with due diligence,” he said.

The CS said those caught embezzling funds will face the full force of the law.

Magoha confirmed that 500,000 desks have been delivered in a number of sub-counties in Nairobi, Central, Rift Valley and Nyanza.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Some institutions, he said, had received all the required desks.

“The remaining is a challenge that must be dealt with by ensuring all schools receive desks between now and opening day,” he said.

Magoha urged relevant agencies to work extra hours and deliver the desks. He assured those making the desks of prompt payment.

“The reason we are slowing down in payment is that the maximum our gallant artisans can be paid on the phone in one tranche is Sh150,000,” he said, adding that as soon as they receive the first batch they should withdraw to allow the second batch.

He urged those making the desks to submit all their details to facilitate payment.

Magoha said the ministry had challenges delivering desks to Wajir, Turkana and Murang'a as artisans had not completed them.

He called for a multi-sectoral approach ahead of reopening of schools.

"The only problem we are facing is social distancing and our children must come to school," he said, urging parents to buy reusable masks for their children.

Three million out of 16 million children in both secondary and primary schools will get masks from the government.

The CS said one million masks have been delivered and another two million are to be sourced before schools open.

He said preparations for national examinations for Standard Eight and Form Four candidates were ongoing.

"If there is evidence that an institution cannot reopen, especially private schools, the government will absorb all the children during exam days. The exam council will give directions on where the child will sit the examination in one of the government institutions," said Magoha.

He told headteachers not to send students home for school fees, but intead make arrangements with parents on how the same will be paid.