Mzee Jackson Kibor sees the light, baptised at a local hotel in Eldoret

In Acts 2:38, it is written: “Peter replied, ‘Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’”

It now appears Mzee Jackson Kibor is heeding this spiritual instruction.

Uasin Gishu veteran politician and farmer Mzee Jackson Kibor was today baptized at the Boma Inn Hotel in Eldoret, saying he has embraced a new life and forgotten his old ways.

In a ceremony presided over by Ret African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Silas Yego, the baptism took place at the hotel's swimming pool. Mzee Jackson Kibor baptised at the Boma Hotel in Eldoret. [Courtesy]

In attendance were Mzee Kibor's family, his children, and a few close friends.

Mzee Kibor, 87, told the Standard that he felt he is old enough and had reached a personal decision to get baptized.

“Two things that necessitated taking this bold step are that one, I am now old and I have not yet been baptized, yet I am a Christian and a staunch AIC follower.

"The second reason is that we must be ready since you do not know when your time to leave this world will come," he said.

Kibor, who is popularly referred to as the Men's conference chairman, urged more youth to follow in his footsteps and get baptized.

"I am the chairman of everything, so I know better and when I say that you should be ready and accept to be baptized and saved, then I know that it is right," he said.

Rtd Rev Yego was delighted with Kibor's decision, saying he is now a changed man.

"The Bible says that one who is saved should be baptized. Today, we have followed what the Bible requires of us,” said Rev Yego.

