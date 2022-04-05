× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
How to create a safe working environment

By Tony Mbaya | Apr 5th 2022 | 2 min read
A company may get into trouble if an employee gets into an accident at work. [iStockphoto]

Workplace safety refers to a provision of a safe working environment, safe equipment, policies and procedures in order to ensure workers, health and safety.

Why keep the workplace safe?

  1. Employee retention

When employees appreciate safe working conditions, it is a sign that the employer cares about their welfare.
Employees who feel safe at work tend to stay longer in the organization.

Those who have had accidents at the workplace are more likely to look elsewhere.

  1. Company finances

Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index reported that for every 1$ company invested in workplace safety, the result amounts to a 4$ return on investment.

A company may get into trouble if an employee gets into an accident at work.

  1. Employee productivity

Employees who feel safe in their working environments are also more productive than the ones who have been injured in the past and, therefore, have developed a certain level of anxiety and fright. 

Eliminating workplace hazards enables employees to stay invested in their work and do their best.

  1. Company reputation and employer branding

Companies that don’t invest in workplace safety quickly develop a reputation of an unsafe employer which has a big impact on employer branding and talent attraction efforts.

Moreover, the company's customers, competitors and the general public often perceive such companies as unprofessional. 

As a consequence, fewer employees apply for jobs, and the most skilled workers often search for jobs elsewhere.

The first step in building a safety program is to get all employees to commit to workplace safety. [iStockphoto]

Creating a safe workplace

  1. Implementing workplace safety programs

The first step in building a safety program is to get all employees to commit to workplace safety. One way to do this is to include workplace safety in the company’s mission statement. It should be the duty of every employee to carry out the safety policies.

  1. Practicing correct posture

Bad posture is one of the main reasons for back pain. It is imperative to practice good and correct posture to reduce the risk of getting hurt.

For example, if you have to sit for long hours, use specially designed chairs. Also, always sit upright.

  1. Reporting unsafe working conditions

Employees must inform any safety hazards or work risks to the management. Employers are legally obligated to ensure safe working environments for their employees. They must end workplace safety hazards and promote safety in the workplace.

  1. Promoting regular breaks

Employers should encourage employees to take regular breaks. Taking frequent breaks will prevent tiredness and fatigue. This will further prevent injuries or illnesses. Breaks help employees stay fresh and focused. 

  1. Using mechanical aids

An industrial job may need employees to work with heavy equipment. There are many injury risks involved in trying to lift and move heavy objects. Employees can use a conveyor belt, forklift, or wheelbarrow instead of lifting manually.

