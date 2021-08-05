× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Litare, the beach popular for shipping Omena

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Kevine Ogutu and James Omoro | August 5th 2021

Traders display omena type of fish at Riosiri market in Kisii County on 31/3/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Ten minutes drive from Mbita mainland, through Mbita bridge, you come to Litare Beach.

The beach is not only the busiest fish-landing site in Rusinga Island, but the biggest producer of sardines, popularly known as omena.

The earth road, which starts a few metres after crossing Mbita bridge, is one of the busiest in Homa Bay County. It is filled with trucks and motorcycle taxis. All come to do one thing, and that is to take omena from Litare Beach to markets beyond.

"If you bought three buckets from the fishermen, by the time you are selling it while dry you gain an extra bucket," said Margaret Adhiambo, who has been in the trade for five years.

 Airstrip hands lifeline to tourism in Covid period

 Deaths on reunion day: Inside Kiambu couple's troubled love life

 Raila's Nyanza rally postponed over Covid fears

 Man handed death sentence for killing employer

Litare Beach in Mbita Sub-county is littered with structures built of corrugated iron sheets, but this does not stop the business of getting fish from the lake at night and selling during the day.

The little-known beach along the shores of Lake Victoria is now getting popular because of the large-scale production of the small silvery fish species.

Omena has nutritional significance in the human body. It is rich in calcium needed for the formation of strong bones and teeth. It is also a source of protein needed for the repair of worn-out body tissues.

Litare is now the destination of many traders selling omena in major Kenyan towns such as Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa.

Litare's popularity as a producer of omena has been enhanced by the construction of the multi-million Mbita bridge. The bridge connecting the historic Rusinga Island to the mainland in Mbita town was completed in early 2017.

The bridge has opened the beach by enabling traders with lorries to access Litare for transportation of omena to major urban areas outside Homa Bay.

According to Litare Beach Management Unit Chairman Isaiah Pero, access of the landing site by the lorries has improved the sale of omena.

"Lorries can now access this beach and transport omena," said Pero. The omena is sold at between Sh7,000 and Sh11,000 per bag to traders.

Dr. Amolo who was stabbed by his son passes on

Members of Catholic Faith in Homabay County want Pope Francis to address the subject of HIV/AIDS

Chama cha ODM chapinga vikali mswada wa sheria utakaokandamiza vyombo vya habari

Metal gutters versus PVC: Which is better?
Metals have a high tolerance to heat, which is evident with their higher melting point
Nigeria and it’s unemployment crisis
In Nigeria, young people are facing a worrying rise in unemployment, the biggest on the African continent.

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers

By Philip Mwakio | 7 days ago

Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers
Shipper's plan to ease port congestion

By Patrick Beja | 7 days ago

Shipper's plan to ease port congestion
Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb

By Isaiah Gwengi | 7 days ago

Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb
The life-saving ferries of Mbita

By | 14 days ago

The life-saving ferries of Mbita
