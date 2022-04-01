× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Fast internet brings tech jobs to Nairobi's poor neighbourhoods

By Reuters | Apr 1st 2022 | 2 min read
SCI & TECH

A woman runs as a commuter train passes through Kibera slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2022. [Monicah Mwangi, Reuters]

Daniel Nzoma's face glows in the light of a computer screen as he reviews computer codes used for driverless cars and crop disease detection, an unusual job in Nairobi's crowded Pipeline neighbourhood.

Nzoma's job, which includes "geotagging", needs reliable and fast internet connectivity that used not to be available in Pipeline.

But start-up company Poa Internet is aiming to provide fast, cheap internet to low-income Kenyan neighbourhoods, such as Pipeline.

"The geotagging really require high internet speed for you to be accurate," said Nzoma, as hawkers and horns blared outside his home.

Companies often outsource work that underpins artificial intelligence to people who label roadside objects, or teach driverless cars to recognise their surroundings, distinguish between a smudge of dirt on a fruit and disease, teaching machines to do the same.

A general view of homes in the Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2022. [Reuters, Monicah Mwangi]

But this is only possible with high-speed internet.

Poa's custom-built software platform and off-the-shelf cheap Wifi components connect home aerials to towers it builds in the neighbourhoods it serves. So far, they have connected 12,000 homes and also serve cyber cafes in Nairobi.

"We use a form of super amped-up Wifi to deliver. So, we use wireless network to deliver to customers’ homes and this allows us to reduce the cost," Poa chief executive Andy Halsall said.

Kenya is one of Africa's most connected countries - 42% of Kenyans were online at the start of 2022, say internet researchers Datareportal. But connection quality is often low.

Cheap, fast internet bridges the "digital divide," offering more access to jobs, trade, education, and social inclusion. But few, if any, companies lay fibre connections in poor neighbourhoods. Most people there connect through their phones using 3G or 4G data bundles.

Nzoma pays 2,500 Kenyan shillings ($21.78) monthly for unlimited fast internet, about half the fees charged by other internet providers and cheaper than phone data bundles, provided by companies such as Airtel or Safaricom.

In January, Poa closed a $28 million funding round led by infrastructure fund Africa50; it hopes to expand beyond Kenya. Halsall said the five-year-old company would turn a profit within a year.

Safaricom pulls NSE to 12-month low
The value of investors’ wealth at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) today touched 12-month low, majorly pulled down by Safaricom.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Breakdown: Job groups, salaries and allowances in Kenya
Breakdown: Job groups, salaries and allowances in Kenya

WORK LIFE

By Tony Mbaya

.
