Chinese firms have won AI battle with US, Pentagon's ex-software chief says

SCI & TECH
By Reuters | October 11th 2021
An autonomous delivery vehicle by Damo is displayed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. [Reuters]

China has won the artificial intelligence (AI) battle with the US and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times.

China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

Nicolas Chaillan, the Pentagon's first chief software officer who resigned in protest against the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military, said the failure to respond was putting America at risk.

"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion," he told the newspaper. "Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal."

China was set to dominate the future of the world, controlling everything from media narratives to geopolitics, he said.

Chaillan blamed sluggish innovation, the reluctance of US companies such as Google to work with the State on AI and extensive ethical debates over the technology. Google was not immediately available for comment.

Chinese firms, Chaillan said, were obliged to work with their government and were making "massive investment" in AI without regard to ethics.

Share this story
Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment
As much as the conditions are difficult for the young technopreneurs, some do make it through determination, struggle, and setbacks.
Land prices in Nairobi dip by 27 per cent
Prices in Runda have dropped way below the initial prices. Lurrent land prices in Upper Hill - Nairobi’s most expensive suburb cost 13 percent less.

NEWS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
