× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State losing over Sh651m in rent annually, audit shows

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | Jun 16th 2022 | 4 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | June 16th 2022
REAL ESTATE
Housing project under construction in Embu County. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Poor record-keeping by the State Department of Housing and Urban Development is costing the government up to Sh651.1 million annually in revenue.

Details from the latest audit report for ministries, State departments and agencies show the annual rent collection for government houses has the potential to yield Sh1.5 billion every year.

This is about Sh127 million every month. But the government is only able to collect Sh873.4 million. The State Department is managing 56,892 houses for rent for the government.

The Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, in her report covering the financial year 2020/21 notes that for the government houses occupied by the county government staff, deductions made through the respective payroll were not remitted to the State Department.

“Consequently, rent income due to the State Department was not collected in accordance with Regulation 43(c) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015 which requires an accounting officer to ensure that all appropriations, in-aid due to a national government entity are collected and properly accounted for in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and regulations,” reads the report.

READ MORE

The Auditor General notes in the report that the management of government houses and collection of rent is still largely manual as it is yet to be digitised.

“The benefits that accrue with digitisation such as the ability to establish an expectation on rental income from the individual ministries, departments, agencies or counties, invoicing, rent collections, booking of revenue, reconciliations and maintenance of houses have not been realised,” the report reads in part.

“These gaps in the manual system may lead to undetected loss of revenue,” it adds. The 56,892 houses are categorised into institutional, police and pool houses. They are further categorised into low, medium and high grades.

“However, the register maintained by the State Department did not contain key information such as the dates of occupancy and vacancy, occupants’ details and reason for non-occupancy,” the report says.

“Failure to maintain a comprehensive register makes it difficult to keep track of government houses and tenants in relation to occupancy, vacancy of the houses, houses with rent arrears and their respective maintenance costs.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours housing projects in Ngara and Pangani neighbourhoods, Nairobi. June 30, 2020. [PSCU]

Taking responsibility

This, the report notes, is contrary to Regulation 139(1)(a) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015 which states that the accounting officer of a State entity should take full responsibility and ensure proper control systems exist for assets and that preventative mechanisms are in put place to eliminate theft, security threats, losses, wastage and misuse.

Just recently, the State Department issued a notice increasing rent for government housing by 10 per cent, attributing the rise to inflation.

This is the first-time rent has been increased in government houses in 20 years. The new rent charged was effective April 2022. Rent in government houses is fairly affordable and, on some occasions, even 50 per cent less compared to prevailing market rates.

As such, not only do civil servants fight to get accommodation but also the rest of the population who want to make some savings.

“It is important to note that there have been several reviews on house allowance for civil servants since 2001, but rent applicable to houses they occupy has remained largely the same over the said period,” said the Principal Secretary in charge of Housing Charles Hinga in a letter to his colleague Julius Muia at the National Treasury informing him of the proposed increase in rent.

“This review will still be below the market rate since the government residential houses are part of employer-assisted housing for civil servants,” he added.

The Auditor-General report shows that examination of records on boarded houses countrywide revealed that several houses were either encroached, condemned or demolished, transferred to other entities, or converted to offices for commercial use.

The State Department does not have an updated inventory of all houses countrywide which could be used to approximate the rent receivable from government houses.

In the absence of updated records, the extent of unrealised revenue from such boarded houses could not be confirmed,” says the report.

Additionally, the government has abandoned a Sh136.7 million housing project for the police at Emali Administration Police Training Camp which is 85 per cent complete.

“Management has not provided any evidence of efforts towards resumption of the works,” the report reads.

“Under the circumstances, it has not been possible to confirm whether value for money will be realised from the public funds committed to the project.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
When community land is to be acquired for public use
Compensation is not a very easy issue in the case of community land.
Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles
60 per cent of urban households in Kenya live in slums where they struggle to raise $10 (Sh1,170) a month for rent.

MOST READ

Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget
Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula and Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When community land is to be acquired for public use

By Peter Theuri | 10 minutes ago

When community land is to be acquired for public use
Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles

By The Conversation | 10 minutes ago

Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles
Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments
Inadequate data holding back local real estate sector

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

Inadequate data holding back local real estate sector
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC