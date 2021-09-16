× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | September 16th 2021

Daniel Ojijo- Founder and CEO Homes Universal during an interview with the Standard reporter. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Investors in the real estate sector are set to exhibit their services and products at the Kenya Homes Expo to be held next week.

The event, which attracts participants from East and Central Africa, will run from September 23 to 26 at the Sarit Expo Centre.

This year’s exhibition, its 15th year, will be documenting its important role in the government’s goal of affordable housing, according to the organisers.

Homes Universal Group founder and chief executive Daniel Ojijo (below) said Kenyans had proved their resilience to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that affected economic, social and other sectors across the globe.

He said the pandemic has altered long-standing systems and procedures but the country had emerged relatively undamaged.  

“It is in this very spirit, despite the challenges that we too have faced, that we have retained our optimism and are continuing to inspire the real estate industry,” Mr Ojijo told Real Estate.

“We now celebrate as we mark 15 years of the Kenya Homes Expo,” he said.

The CEO said the exhibition will feature four days of engagement and connection with the most creative firms in the sector.

“The Kenya Homes Expo provides individuals and companies with the opportunity to develop robust perspectives, network, gain business deals and contacts, all under one roof,” he said.

Ojijo added that over the years, the expo has managed to harness the most pioneering exhibitors offering products and services that meet the emerging needs in the real estate industry.

He said this has been possible through successful exchange of ideas and information that will enable stakeholders to keep up with the trends in the East African region and beyond.

“During these four days, buyers and investors in search of real estate products and services will save time with the ability to browse through thousands of products and services from hundreds of companies, all on one platform,” Ojijo said.

