× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How politicians court God in vote hunting

OPINION
By Babere Kerata Chacha | Mar 21st 2022 | 3 min read
By Babere Kerata Chacha | March 21st 2022
OPINION

It is my hope that even when battling for votes, let’s place God where He belongs and maintain our place in the Christian faith. [File, Standard]

A casual visitor to Kenya during this electioneering period would easily be convinced that God is a voter and is affiliated to a political party. He is carried to political rallies and to churches where politicians use Him the way they want.

So that, today, there is a widespread misrepresentation, distortion and misuse of religion to exploit the sentiments of the people to capture political space and perhaps stir up ethnic hatred while using God as a legitimate weapon of war. Lest we forget, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru once campaigned with a credo that she was winning Starehe for Jesus.

So far we have seen how political class are cleverly able to brand parties that are godly and those that are ungodly. ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio is increasingly being considered as secular and Mr Odinga himself depicted as mganga despite his constant talks of "tunaenda Kanani" (we are going to Canaan). On the hand, Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza is portrayed as sacred. Dr Ruto himself is placed at the centre of a spiritual sanctum.  This toxic mix of religion and politics poses a challenge to our pluralistic society and inclusive democracy.

I believe the failure of the State in discharging its obligation of controlling the mushrooming religious sects has largely contributed to the misuse of religion by politicians as a vote hunting device, leading to excessive ethnic and sectional divisions and lack of trust among Kenyans, various religious groups and their adherents.

READ MORE

During the Mungiki crackdown some years ago, a UN report indicated most of these members were turning into and masquerading as Christians to avoid police arrest. On the other hand, when President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto came back after the hearing of their cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC), they planned a series of national prayer rallies across the country to cleanse and sanctify their names while using biblical imagery and metaphors.

A stellar example of how we use and misuse God can be found in Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony held last month, which he turned into a political rally. Having spent months in hospital and crying for God’s mercy, appealing to the whole country for prayers and receiving goodwill visitors locally and abroad, he came back healed but spitting fire and spewing ungodly things to his political opponents and making the matter worse for those who had visited and prayed for him while in hospital.  

It is my hope that even when battling for votes, let’s place God where He belongs and maintain our place in the Christian faith – a God-hungry Kenya, where churches provide the answers to spiritual and social needs. Where Christ is the answer, where preachers are forthright and know neither fear nor respect of men; a country where worship is lively and vibrant; where Kenyans are constantly aware of their dependence on God – and God’s laws –regarding their personal behaviour; where public meetings normally begin and end with prayers.

Dr Chacha teaches at Laikipia University. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Rising cooking gas prices: The worst is yet to come
LPG has reached an all-time high in recent weeks, but industry players reckon this might not be the end of the rally.
TB: The simmering infectious killer we must fight to save lives
Kenya remains a high burden country for TB, TB/HIV and Drug Resistant TB, with a prevalence of 426 per 100,000 population.

MOST READ

Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates
Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
TB: The simmering infectious killer we must fight to save lives

By James Marcomic Maragia and Dr Lokel Rosalba | 1 hour ago

TB: The simmering infectious killer we must fight to save lives
Operational excellence has key role in financial services industry

By Dennis Kiplang’at | 1 day ago

Operational excellence has key role in financial services industry
Internet of Things is the way for technological innovation

By Alex Chesosi | 1 day ago

Internet of Things is the way for technological innovation
Smallscale farmers bear the burden of delayed revival of millers

By Dr Otieno Panya | 8 days ago

Smallscale farmers bear the burden of delayed revival of millers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC