× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rallies disrupt work as handouts drive economy in poll years

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | Mar 1st 2022 | 4 min read
By Peter Theuri | March 1st 2022
NEWS

Handouts sometimes come at a cost: fights and injuries. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A few days ago, Herman Mureithi was invited to a rally in Chaka, Nyeri County. However, Mureithi, a boda boda rider, could not go. He had a busy day ahead at Endarasha, which is some 50 kilometres or so away, and he was unable to change his plans.

It was not the case for his friends.

In just a few hours, hundreds of boda boda riders had attended one of the first mega rallies in the region and had pocketed Sh2,000 each. Transport was also catered for by the rally organisers. Mureithi let that one pass without much of a fuss. If anything, the political season has just begun and the best is yet to come.

This is what has been happening in the rural areas when political campaigns are in full swing. Handouts start to fly in the faces of people who have been waiting for just that. Business gets paralysed as people attend rallies, the easiest sources of money. But sometimes this money comes at a cost: fights and injuries.

READ MORE

But are the crowds being pulled by the campaign messages and aspirants’ manifesto?

“When we attend these rallies, the politicians leave us some money. Sometimes it is more than we could have made working on our day jobs,” says Mureithi.

Boda boda riders easily form the bulk of the most mobile people, and who are able to thus dart from one meeting to another. They are also one of the groups loved most by the politicians to pass political messages. And with their numbers rising by the day, their presence in rallies is somewhat justified.

According to the 2021 Economic Survey published by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the number of newly registered motor cycles increased by 16.2 per cent from 217,425 in 2019 to 252,601 in 2020.

“The increase was mainly attributed to a 17.4 per cent growth in motor and auto cycles registered from 210,103 units in 2019 to 246,705 units in 2020. Three wheelers reduced by 19.5 per cent to 5,896 units in 2020,” noted KNBS.

These high numbers of motorcycles have increased competition, leaving boda boda riders to take up every opportunity they get to make even the smallest amount of money. Ferrying people and goods around is not sustainable for many. The numbers could get even bigger. The Boda boda Association of Kenya, the umbrella body of motorcycle operators, owners and other safety stakeholders, and which has chapters in all the 47 counties is running a registration targeting 800,000 members countrywide.

Mureithi says that sometimes they attend rallies in which they are given up to Sh500 after only two hours.

“You probably would have made way less had you been doing your usual job. There is little to make nowadays and unless one is already tied to an activity that is earning them more, the rallies are a welcome source of income,” he says.

The disruptions that the rallies will be causing as the year wears on are only going to get bigger. From shopkeepers to farmers who dash out of their businesses to go get a glimpse of the campaigner and the odd handout, it is about to get chaotic.

Nancy Ndanu narrates how in her Muvuti Sub-location, in Machakos County, disruptions happen in every election cycle. When aspirants hit the campaign trail, it is a horror story for small businesses.

“Shops are closed and everyone follows the campaigners. Euphoria sweeps everyone away,” she says.

This is a common occurrence, especially in areas where incomes are low and the small handouts go a long way in helping families afford the next meal. Most of the handouts are in denominations of Sh50, Sh100 and Sh200.

And with almost every aspirant out to outdo their competitors, the wealthier ones dish out money with reckless abandon. Some people will therefore want to follow such an aspirant to as many rallies as they can. In the process, farms and businesses are abandoned.

So are reflector jackets, which Mureithi says many will only wear in the presence of the politician.

“The reasoning is that the politician is not paying you to keep wearing the reflector jacket. So when the next campaigner comes along and distributes his jackets, that is what we wear for that moment,” he says.

As the rallies increase, with so many political seats up for grabs in the August 9 elections, the situation is about to get more chaotic. Day jobs, especially in the informal sector, are likely to be forgotten for spells of time as handouts drive the economy.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Campaigns are high season for ad agencies and branding firms
In 2020, many firms suffered as corporates cut down their budget when Covid struck.
Opulence as Kenyans import 325 helicopters ahead of August polls
Choppers valued at Sh3.6 billion were brought into the country at a time when Kenyans had been rendered jobless by the adverse effects of Covid-19.

MOST READ

New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move

WORK LIFE

By World Economic Forum

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inflation dips to 16 month low to defy food prices rise

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Inflation dips to 16 month low to defy food prices rise
Campaigns are high season for ad agencies and branding firms

By Esther Dianah | 1 hour ago

Campaigns are high season for ad agencies and branding firms
Manufacturers biggest gainers in latest electricity tariff review

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Manufacturers biggest gainers in latest electricity tariff review
Co-op CEO feted for boost to cooperative movement, banking

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Co-op CEO feted for boost to cooperative movement, banking
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC