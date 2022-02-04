Pesapal clinches Visa Innovator Award
By Peter Theuri | February 4th 2022
Payment solutions provider Pesapal has won the 2021 Visa Innovator Award.
The annual award acknowledges fintechs (financial technology firms) working alongside banks to drive new payment experiences using new technologies like Visa Direct, tokenisation, and digital wallet.
Pesapal’s Brand Manager Janette Ronoh said consumers prefer digital payment methods with fewer steps.
“We have to innovate and respond to the market needs..,” she said.
