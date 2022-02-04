× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Pesapal clinches Visa Innovator Award

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | February 4th 2022
NEWS

Pesapal transaction [File]

Payment solutions provider Pesapal has won the 2021 Visa Innovator Award.

The annual award acknowledges fintechs (financial technology firms) working alongside banks to drive new payment experiences using new technologies like Visa Direct, tokenisation, and digital wallet.

Pesapal’s Brand Manager Janette Ronoh said consumers prefer digital payment methods with fewer steps.

“We have to innovate and respond to the market needs..,” she said.

MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe
