Kenya Development Corporation gets nod on standards certification

By Correspondent | February 3rd 2022
NEWS

From Left: Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) Director-General Christopher Huka, Chief Administrative Secretary, National Treasury, Nelson Gaichuhie, and KDC Chairman Michael Nyachae, during the launch of the KDC strategic plan (2021-2024), and unveiling of the brand. [File]

The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has been accepted into the Sustainable Standards and Certification Initiatives (SSCI) programme by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development.

It is the first Kenyan financial institution to commence the journey of achieving the highest level of sustainability certification under the SSCI programme.

The certificate was received by Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany Tom Amolo during the World Development Finance Forum 2021, held in Karlsruhe, Germany.

KDC Interim Director General Christopher Huka (left) said the award is a demonstration of the corporation’s strong commitment to influencing positive market transformation and leadership in sustainability.

KDC was created on July 1, 2021 from the merger of three development finance institutions; Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation, Tourism Finance Corporation and IDB Capital. 

How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry
