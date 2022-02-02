× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Amaco fights auctioneers over Sh380,000 debt

NEWS
By Esther Dianah | February 2nd 2022
By Esther Dianah | February 2nd 2022
NEWS
Amaco Insurance [Photos: Courtesy]

African Merchant Assurance Company (Amaco) is fighting off the auction of its assets after defaulting on a payment of Sh388,127 to an accident victim.

Keysian Auctioneers were yesterday at the offices of the embattled insurer to seize and sell movable assets including water dispensers, chairs and filing cabinets for failing to honour claims payments.

The auctioneers, however, said they were denied entry to the property.

“We have been denied access to the valuable property in the office despite having a warrant to proclaim the goods,” said Alvin Otieno, a partner at Keysian auctioneers.

“Unfortunately, we cannot access the goods that were proclaimed because the offices are locked.”

READ MORE

The money was awarded to Annah Mueni Charles as special and general damages after she was injured by a motor vehicle insured by Amaco.

The insurer has been struggling to honour claims payments, according to data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

IRA data shows that 604 customer complaints had been lodged against Amaco between 2017 and September last year, making it the general insurer with the most complaints.

On February 25, 2021, the court ordered Amaco to pay Sh359,488 to Ms Charles. The amount has now accrued to Sh388,127.

Keysian officials said Amaco had promised to pay the money by end of Monday but this was not honoured, with the insurer claiming its accounts had been blocked.

Amaco told The Standard yesterday that the matter was being handled. “This is not a one-minute thing. The claim has to go through the claims officer and our finance officer before approval, after which payment will be made,” said the firm in response to queries.

 

Share this story
Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy
Coffee farmers agonising over the high prices of input such as fertiliser and pesticides have gotten a reprieve...
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers
Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year

By Omelo Juliet | 12 minutes ago

NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year
Sasini sheds 2,000 jobs in five years on mechanisation

By Patrick Alushula | 12 minutes ago

Sasini sheds 2,000 jobs in five years on mechanisation
MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe

By Macharia Kamau | 12 minutes ago

MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe
Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy

By Phares Mutembei | 12 minutes ago

Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC