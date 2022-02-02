Amaco fights auctioneers over Sh380,000 debt
NEWS
By Esther Dianah | February 2nd 2022
NEWS
African Merchant Assurance Company (Amaco) is fighting off the auction of its assets after defaulting on a payment of Sh388,127 to an accident victim.
Keysian Auctioneers were yesterday at the offices of the embattled insurer to seize and sell movable assets including water dispensers, chairs and filing cabinets for failing to honour claims payments.
The auctioneers, however, said they were denied entry to the property.
“We have been denied access to the valuable property in the office despite having a warrant to proclaim the goods,” said Alvin Otieno, a partner at Keysian auctioneers.
“Unfortunately, we cannot access the goods that were proclaimed because the offices are locked.”
READ MORE
The money was awarded to Annah Mueni Charles as special and general damages after she was injured by a motor vehicle insured by Amaco.
The insurer has been struggling to honour claims payments, according to data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).
IRA data shows that 604 customer complaints had been lodged against Amaco between 2017 and September last year, making it the general insurer with the most complaints.
On February 25, 2021, the court ordered Amaco to pay Sh359,488 to Ms Charles. The amount has now accrued to Sh388,127.
Keysian officials said Amaco had promised to pay the money by end of Monday but this was not honoured, with the insurer claiming its accounts had been blocked.
Amaco told The Standard yesterday that the matter was being handled. “This is not a one-minute thing. The claim has to go through the claims officer and our finance officer before approval, after which payment will be made,” said the firm in response to queries.
Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidyCoffee farmers agonising over the high prices of input such as fertiliser and pesticides have gotten a reprieve...
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers
NEWS
- Tormented Kenyans: What Sh1000 could buy 10 years ago now costs Sh1600
BUSINESS
- How Nairobians survive the city's tough life, high cost of living
BUSINESS
- Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence
SCI & TECH
- Children are growing up with AI, here is what you should know
WORK LIFE
- Why energy bills have remained high
NEWS