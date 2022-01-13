× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Firm launches French fries processing line

By Standard Reporter | January 13th 2022
Steven Carlyon, President of SimpliFine addressing the crowd during the launch of the processing lines. [Courtesy]

A local food producer, Simplifine, has commissioned a new processing line that will expand its production of frozen fresh French fries.

The Individual Quick Freezing processing line will extend the shelf life of locally produced potatoes, thus expand the market for Kenyan farmers and reduce reliance on imported French fries. 

"SimpliFine launched its French fry business in March 2021 and has built strong relationships with our local supplier farmers and our customers. We invested in new technology to produce a quality French fry that serves a broader market in Kenya and in the region,” said Simplifine President Steven Carlyon.

“We will be launching our frozen French fries later this month and look forward to launching additional frozen fruits and vegetable products in the future.”

The announcement follows three acquisitions in 2021 by SimpliFine’s parent company, BlackIvy: Ennsvalley Bakery, Alpha Fine Foods and a French fry production company based in Naivasha.

The company said it will provide advanced temperature-controlled supply chain management and operational expertise through its affiliate firm, BigCold.

Teachers now ready to cut ties with loss-making Spire Bank
Teachers will cut all links with the loss-making Spire Bank by end of March this year, lifting a heavy financial burden off the books of their Sacco.
Sarrai to operate Mumias Sugar as county gets restraining order
Kakamega County has been sucked into the saga surrounding the leasing of Mumias Sugar Company to a Ugandan firm.

Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai
Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai

© The Standard Group PLC
