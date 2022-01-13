Firm launches French fries processing line
By Standard Reporter | January 13th 2022
A local food producer, Simplifine, has commissioned a new processing line that will expand its production of frozen fresh French fries.
The Individual Quick Freezing processing line will extend the shelf life of locally produced potatoes, thus expand the market for Kenyan farmers and reduce reliance on imported French fries.
"SimpliFine launched its French fry business in March 2021 and has built strong relationships with our local supplier farmers and our customers. We invested in new technology to produce a quality French fry that serves a broader market in Kenya and in the region,” said Simplifine President Steven Carlyon.
“We will be launching our frozen French fries later this month and look forward to launching additional frozen fruits and vegetable products in the future.”
The announcement follows three acquisitions in 2021 by SimpliFine’s parent company, BlackIvy: Ennsvalley Bakery, Alpha Fine Foods and a French fry production company based in Naivasha.
The company said it will provide advanced temperature-controlled supply chain management and operational expertise through its affiliate firm, BigCold.
