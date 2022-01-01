× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK companies face New Year Brexit import controls

NEWS
By Reuters | January 1st 2022
By Reuters | January 1st 2022
NEWS

British fishing communities were among the strongest supporters of Brexit. [AP]

British firms face the introduction of much-delayed post-Brexit border control checks from today, which will affect businesses importing $314 billion (Sh32 trillion) of goods a year from the European Union.

Britain left the EU’s single market at the beginning of 2021 and while Europe imposed checks on goods straight away, Britain staggered and delayed the introduction of a full customs border.

From January 1, 2022, EU businesses sending goods to Britain will now need to supply full customs declarations while traders will also have to prove that goods are allowed to enter tariff-free under rules of origin requirements.

Martin McTague, the vice-chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, warned the switch to import checks was likely to cause significant disruption at a time when trade is already being hit by the Covid supply chain problems and labour shortages.

READ MORE

“Our own research found a third of small business importers were unaware of the changes, while among those who did know this was coming, only one-in-four was prepared,” he said.

Britain’s departure from the world’s biggest trading bloc has already had an impact on British exports to Europe after the government’s Brexit deal meant firms had to fill out lengthy documents and pay fees to move goods across the border.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce in October showed that 45 per cent of companies found it very or relatively difficult to trade goods with the EU, up from 30 per cent in January when the deal came into effect.

Supporters of Brexit say a nimbler Britain will, in the long run, be able to tap into faster-growing markets.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Economy could be disrupted by political violence, warns IMF
General elections could also pressure budget execution and reform implementation - leading to socio-political tensions.
Economy defies Covid blues to grow by massive 9.9 per cent
KNBS says the performance was driven by significant rebounds in most economic activities that had contracted.

MOST READ

Handshake projects rev up shipping, logistics in Nyanza
Handshake projects rev up shipping, logistics in Nyanza

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Economy could be disrupted by political violence, warns IMF

By Dominic Omondi | 24 minutes ago

Economy could be disrupted by political violence, warns IMF
Economy defies Covid blues to grow by massive 9.9 per cent

By Dominic Omondi | 24 minutes ago

Economy defies Covid blues to grow by massive 9.9 per cent
Tough times for motorists as insurers up premiums

By Macharia Kamau | 22 hours ago

Tough times for motorists as insurers up premiums
China rejected Kenya's request for Sh32.8b debt moratorium

By Dominic Omondi | 23 hours ago

China rejected Kenya's request for Sh32.8b debt moratorium
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC