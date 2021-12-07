× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen's five-year penalties to Kenya Power rise to Sh4 billion

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | December 7th 2021
KenGen Olkaria One additional unit six steam turbine installation. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has hit Kenya Power with Sh3.78 billion in penalties for the past five financial years over delayed payments for electricity supplied.

The amount has come on the back of Kenya Power flouting a 40-day window of paying for electricity received from KenGen amid continued working capital strain.

KenGen, in the financial year ended June 2021, charged Kenya Power Sh936.28 million, up from Sh800.25 million in the preceding financial year — highlighting the price for the mismatch between short-term assets and short-term liabilities.

The latest penalties bring to Sh3.78 billion the amount that the State-controlled utility firm owes KenGen in the past five years — the highest being Sh1.02 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year.

The figures disclosed by KenGen as interest income were averaging below Sh60 million annually in the years to June 2016. They however rose sharply and remained elevated on the back of Kenya Power’s negative working capital.

READ MORE

 Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

 Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit

 Demand for electricity hits record high

 Auditor General flags KenGen’s Sh95b outlay on stalled projects

“Interest income from Kenya Power relates to interest penalties charged to Kenya Power due to late payments of invoices. Interest on late payments accrues after 40 days,” says KenGen in the latest annual report.

Kenya Power’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Sh67 billion as at end of June 2021, making it commercially insolvent.

KenGen supplied 8,443 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to Kenya Power in the review period, up from 8,237 GWh in the previous period, making up 69.8 per cent of the units of electricity received by the utility firm.

As at the end of June 2021, Kenya Power owed KenGen Sh25.14 billion, pointing to accumulated debts that will eat into the profit through high finance costs.

Kenya Power’s squeezed working capital has partly come on the back of government and select parastatals delaying payments running into billions of shillings.

KenGen currently sells its generated electric energy to a single off-taker, Kenya Power, exposing it to a single customer risk. “This comes with the attendant risk of late or delayed payment for electricity sales which could have adverse effects on KenGen’s cash flow and revenue,” KenGen noted in the annual report.

Kenya Power’s electricity sales to government ministries rose 41 per cent to Sh4.91 billion, while sales to strategic parastatals remained flat at Sh1.97 billion.

However, by the end of June 2021, the net amount owed to Kenya Power by the State stood at Sh7.22 billion — doubling from Sh3.16 billion in the previous financial year.

Ministries alone were owing Kenya Power Sh2.77 billion, a near tripling compared to Sh941.13 million in the financial year ended June 2020.

Kenya Power has been seeking faster repayment of debts from customers including the government as well as restructuring debts to cut pressure on its working capital.

The firm received a partial restructuring of Sh6.75 billion overdrafts into a 12-year term loan with a repayment moratorium of 36 months from September last year.

National Treasury last year approved a debt repayment moratorium on Sh5.7 billion as a temporary measure to boost working capital.

[email protected]  

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

Share this story
Court issues arrest warrants against two in Sh2.2b tax evasion probe
Court records read that the Kenya Revenue Authority has been investigating Purma for two years.
Kenya losing billions through loopholes in key tax treaties
Court told most international firms are using loopholes in the double taxation treaties and agreements signed with developed countries.

MOST READ

Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River
Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya losing billions through loopholes in key tax treaties

By Kamau Muthoni | 16 minutes ago

Kenya losing billions through loopholes in key tax treaties
Boost for tourism as Sh300m beachfront park is complete

By Philip Mwakio | 9 hours ago

Boost for tourism as Sh300m beachfront park is complete
Struggling microfinance bank gets new majority shareholder

By Patrick Alushula | 11 hours ago

Struggling microfinance bank gets new majority shareholder
Sh15b North Rift road to open, boost region economy

By Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony | 11 hours ago

Sh15b North Rift road to open, boost region economy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC