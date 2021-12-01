× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startups

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | December 1st 2021

Mobile telecommunication tower [Courtesy]

Telcos lobby, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) is seeking to bankroll local startups championing climate change mitigation with funding of Sh38 million.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation was unveiled  at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The fund targets startups and SMEs helping to accelerate the testing, adoption and scalability of digital innovations to enable vulnerable populations to adapt and absorb the negative impacts of climate change.

The applications close on January 9, 2022. Successful projects will receive between Sh15 million and Sh37.6 million in grants to scale their innovation.

