Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startups
NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | December 1st 2021
Telcos lobby, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) is seeking to bankroll local startups championing climate change mitigation with funding of Sh38 million.
The GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation was unveiled at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The fund targets startups and SMEs helping to accelerate the testing, adoption and scalability of digital innovations to enable vulnerable populations to adapt and absorb the negative impacts of climate change.
The applications close on January 9, 2022. Successful projects will receive between Sh15 million and Sh37.6 million in grants to scale their innovation.
READ MORE
GSMA urges Kenya to boost data speeds
Men dominate the smartphone market in Kenya, survey
How digital solutions can help limit fraud in the mobile ecosystem
How successful spectrum awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa
Airlines bosses worry about impact of Omicron variantAirline bosses voiced concerns yesterday that travel restrictions linked to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
The dominant traits of successful stock investorsEvery stock investor sets out with the goal of trying to beat the market.
MOST READ
Kenya's foreign inflows dip to Sh56b on new ownership rules
BUSINESS
- How to prepare for an interview in just 24 hours
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi
- Truckers claim State favouring SGR in cargo allocation at port
NEWS
By Patrick Beja
- State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants
WORK LIFE
- Virtual real estate plot sells for record Sh268m
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters
- SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
NEWS