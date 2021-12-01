Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startups

Mobile telecommunication tower [Courtesy]

Telcos lobby, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) is seeking to bankroll local startups championing climate change mitigation with funding of Sh38 million.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation was unveiled at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The fund targets startups and SMEs helping to accelerate the testing, adoption and scalability of digital innovations to enable vulnerable populations to adapt and absorb the negative impacts of climate change.

The applications close on January 9, 2022. Successful projects will receive between Sh15 million and Sh37.6 million in grants to scale their innovation.

Share this story