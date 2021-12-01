Airlines bosses worry about impact of Omicron variant
NEWS
By Reuters | December 1st 2021
Airline bosses voiced concerns yesterday that travel restrictions linked to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus risked blowing an industry recovery off course.
The strongest warning came from Emirates Airline President Tim Clark who said a major hit to the peak December travel season would cause “significant traumas” in the global aviation business.
British budget airline EasyJet also spoke of a softening in demand in recent weeks as the resurgence of the virus in parts of continental Europe prompted customers to rethink city break plans.
The discovery of the Omicron variant, first reported in southern African last week, dealt a blow to the industry just as it had recovery in its sights, especially following the easing of US-bound travel earlier in November.
READ MORE
Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off
UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries
Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare –WHO
Omicron variant: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain
Multiple countries including Japan, the US, Britain and Israel have imposed travel curbs to slow the spread of the new variant which it is feared could prove more resistant to vaccines.
Clark said the next few weeks, the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holiday season, would prove critical for the airline industry as scientists assess the risks.
“I would say probably by the end of December, we’ll have a much clearer position,” Clark said in an interview for the Reuters Next conference.
“But in that time, December is a very important month for the air travel business. If that is lost, or the winter is lost to a lot of carriers, there will be significant traumas in the business, certainly the aviation business and the periphery.”
The impact of travel restrictions was evident in financial results published on Tuesday by EasyJet and Scandinavian operator SAS.
EasyJet reported a headline loss before tax of $1.5 billion for the year to the end of September while SAS remained in the red in the August to October quarter.
Demand for electricity hits record highKenya's demand for electricity has shot up to more than 2,036 megawatts following the reopening of the economy that had been battered by the Covid-19
Telcos lobby sets aside Sh37m for local startupsGlobal System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) is seeking to bankroll local startups championing climate change mitigation.
MOST READ
Kenya's foreign inflows dip to Sh56b on new ownership rules
BUSINESS
- How to prepare for an interview in just 24 hours
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi
- Truckers claim State favouring SGR in cargo allocation at port
NEWS
By Patrick Beja
- State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants
WORK LIFE
- Virtual real estate plot sells for record Sh268m
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters
- SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
NEWS