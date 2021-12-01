× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Airlines bosses worry about impact of Omicron variant

NEWS
By Reuters | December 1st 2021

A Singapore Airlines plane arriving from Singapore lands at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 30, 2021. [Reuters, Loren Elliott]

Airline bosses voiced concerns yesterday that travel restrictions linked to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus risked blowing an industry recovery off course.

The strongest warning came from Emirates Airline President Tim Clark who said a major hit to the peak December travel season would cause “significant traumas” in the global aviation business.

British budget airline EasyJet also spoke of a softening in demand in recent weeks as the resurgence of the virus in parts of continental Europe prompted customers to rethink city break plans.

The discovery of the Omicron variant, first reported in southern African last week, dealt a blow to the industry just as it had recovery in its sights, especially following the easing of US-bound travel earlier in November.

 Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off

 UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries

 Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare –WHO

 Omicron variant: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain

Multiple countries including Japan, the US, Britain and Israel have imposed travel curbs to slow the spread of the new variant which it is feared could prove more resistant to vaccines.

Clark said the next few weeks, the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holiday season, would prove critical for the airline industry as scientists assess the risks.

“I would say probably by the end of December, we’ll have a much clearer position,” Clark said in an interview for the Reuters Next conference.

“But in that time, December is a very important month for the air travel business. If that is lost, or the winter is lost to a lot of carriers, there will be significant traumas in the business, certainly the aviation business and the periphery.”

 The impact of travel restrictions was evident in financial results published on Tuesday by EasyJet and Scandinavian operator SAS.

EasyJet reported a headline loss before tax of $1.5 billion for the year to the end of September while SAS remained in the red in the August to October quarter.

