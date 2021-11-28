SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
NEWS
By Standard Reporter | November 28th 2021
The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) registered significant growth in cargo volumes in October compared to September, according to the latest numbers by Kenya Railways Corporation.
In October, 221 freight trains left the port of Mombasa to the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD), delivering 19,294 twenty-foot equivalent (TEUs) of containerised cargo and 190,408 tonnes of bulk cargo of various commodities that included wheat, fertiliser and clinker.
From the Nairobi ICD, 1,274 TEUs of exports and 15,582 TEUs of returned empty containers were delivered back to the port, said the rail firm in a statement.
This was a notable improvement from September when Afristar, the SGR operator, deployed 216 trains that delivered 20,824 TEUs and 117,121 tonnes of conventional cargo.
