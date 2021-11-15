× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Oil industry calls for inclusivity under climate efforts

NEWS
By Reuters | November 15th 2021
Oil pumps and rig. [Courtesy]

Energy producers gathered in Abu Dhabi following the COP26 UN climate talks called on Monday for greater inclusivity that would see more investment in hydrocarbons for energy security as they work to reduce emissions.

The world could not "simply unplug" from hydrocarbons and the oil and gas industry needed to invest over $600 billion (Sh67 trillion) a year until 2030 just to meet expected demand, said Abu Dhabi National Oil Co-Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber.

He was addressing the start of ADIPEC oil and gas forum, at which the energy minister of top oil exporter Saudi Arabia stressed that climate efforts should provide equal focus on energy security and economic growth in developing countries.

The COP26 talks in Glasgow ended on Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.

Opec had defended a future role for fossil fuels at the talks, arguing that the world could slash greenhouse gas emissions without moving away from oil and gas.

READ MORE

 Man ties himself to city tree in call for a quicker end to deforestation

 Shipping companies feel the heat as investors shun coal

 Climate change is a new moment of truth

 COP26 climate talks: Bridge too near yet too far to cross

"To be inclusive you have to look at first emissions, not resource. Two it must be all greenhouse gases, it must be all sectors,” Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said. “We have to be mindful of national circumstances.”

Advocates of oil, gas and coal argue that technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration - in which emissions are captured and stored underground - can allow economies to keep burning fossils.

Climate activists reject that, saying such technology is expensive, unproven at scale and only provides cover to polluting industries to continue operating. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Climate Change: Kiambu county holds harvest festival, an initiative to beef up food security

Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green

