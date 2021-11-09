× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans

NEWS
By Reuters | November 9th 2021
A man walks out of the Central Bank of Tanzania building in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania January 15, 2019. [Reuters]

Tanzania’s central bank said it would target individuals and government officials in new measures to reduce non-performing loans.

The Bank of Tanzania has been taking measures to stabilise the banking industry, including merging small banks with inadequate capital.

Non-performing loans in Tanzania stood at 9.36% of total loans in March, nearly twice the recommended threshold of 5 per cent. The proportion of bad loans stood at 10.50 per cent in March 2020, according to the ministry of finance.

The bank said in a statement late on Sunday its investigations had found employees of some banks and financial institutions were directly responsible for “issuing loans without following procedures, fraud/corruption or other practices that are tantamount to lack of integrity”.

It said, among other measures, commercial banks would be required to take legal action against such employees, and the regulator would blacklist and prevent them from working in the financial sector in Tanzania.

READ MORE

 Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry

 Kenya gets Sh29 billion more from IMF

 We must ‘green’ our banking sector to survive climate change crisis

 Debt lessons from EABL’s oversubscribed bond issue

The central bank said it had ordered financial institutions to provide details of government officials who have non-performing loans to their employers for appropriate action.

“High rate of non-performing loans is among major causes of high lending rates and may lead to instability of the banking sector,” the statement issued by Governor Florens Luoga said.

The International Monetary Fund said in December 2018 that at the time nearly half of Tanzania's 45 banks were vulnerable to adverse shocks and risk insolvency in the event of a global financial crisis.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

Mahangaiko Ya Mikopo: Maoni ya Wakenya huku wengi wakisumbuliwa na madeni

CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors

Share this story
Equity’s profit jumps by 79pc to Sh27b on reduced bad loans
Profitability was boosted by 25 percent uptick in revenues to Sh80.5 billion. Move reflects improved business activities, aggressive debt collection.
KRA recovers Sh2.8m concealed in jacket shipped as a parcel
Officers from the Posta Parcel office jointly with KRA customs officers based at City Square post office discovered $28,000 concealed in the clothing.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Absa Bank to pay judge Sh1m for bungled US shopping trip

By Dominic Omondi | 2 hours ago

Absa Bank to pay judge Sh1m for bungled US shopping trip
Kenyans shine at continental awards

By Peter Theuri | 4 hours ago

Kenyans shine at continental awards
Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
New plant expected to cut drug costs

By Esther Dianah | 2 days ago

New plant expected to cut drug costs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC